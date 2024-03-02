News 4 visits the 2024 OKC Auto Show

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Hot wheels, cool cars and plenty of smiles could be found at the Oklahoma City Auto Show on Saturday.

The morning kicked off with Coffee and Cars, a parade of sorts that took place in the parking lot of the Bennett Event Center, featuring hot rods and classic cars. It’s sort of a pre-show before you go into the Bennett Event Center to see all of the other amazing and futuristic automobiles and trucks.

2024 OKC Auto Show kicks off March 1

Some lucky visitors got to test drive some of the featured cars. Electric vehicles as well as classic cars going back decades got a lot of attention. Families certainly enjoyed all of the fun the OKC Auto Show brings.

News 4’s Kevin Ogle and Joleen Chaney were on hand to meet and greet visitors. They also signed autographs and enjoyed sharing stories with our viewers.

The OKC Auto Show continues through Sunday at the Bennett Event Center at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.