Newquay Zoo welcomes family of 'amazing' pied tamarins

The pied tamarins were former residents of Jersey Zoo [Newquay Zoo/Arwen Stickland]

Newquay Zoo has welcomed a family of four of the critically endangered pied tamarins species in an effort to "help increase" worldwide numbers, staff say.

The zoo said it was "really pleased" to welcome the former residents of Jersey Zoo.

Communications boss Varshana Trudgian said the family was made up of a mother, father and their two female offspring both aged three.

Nessie, Cain and youngsters Kelpie and Selkie will be permanent zoo residents.

Zoo staff said they hoped the animals would educate visitors [Newquay Zoo/Arwen Stickland]

Newquay Zoo is part of Wild Planet Trust - a conservation organisation that is helping to halt species decline.

The zoo said pied tamarins are native to Brazil and can "only be found" within a small section of the Amazon rainforest.

Ms Trudgian said it is hoped the presence of the "amazing" pied tamarins will educate visitors.

"We have had pied tamarins in the past and are really pleased to be home to this critically endangered species once more," she said

