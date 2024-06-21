Newport: Updated park for kids now open, next up is one for Fido

Newport residents knew exactly what kinds of parks they wanted when they were surveyed a few years ago: one with playground equipment suitable for younger children and one for their furry friends.

On Tuesday, city officials celebrated the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting for the newly updated Busy Beaver Park. The park, located at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, features accessible playground equipment designed for younger children, ages two to six, said City Administrator Joe Hatch.

Later this summer, the city’s first dog park will open on Marathon Petroleum-owned land between Fifth and Seventh avenues, south of Third Street, he said.

Busy Beaver Park, which had been closed since April 9, now has a climbing wall, balance equipment, multiple slides and play structures as well as an accessible, poured-in-place rubber surface. It also has a swing set.

“It’s designed for younger children to learn balance, gain strength and agility,” Hatch said. “All of the play equipment is designed for the physical development of younger children.”

The makeover of the park was paid for with a $100,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum’s St. Paul Park Refinery and $90,000 from the city.

Newport Mayor Laurie Elliott said the updates to the park “would have been delayed for several years without Marathon’s financial assistance.”

“This was a great partnership between the city and Marathon to update this park,” she said. “We appreciate their generous donation and community support.”

The previous playground equipment at Busy Beaver was installed in 1997 and in need of replacement.

The city’s new dog park, as of yet unnamed, is expected to cost the city about $45,000, Hatch said.

Staff and community service personnel are in the process of clearing dead and dying trees from the property – with fencing to follow soon, Hatch said.

Plans include paving a parking lot on Fifth Avenue, south of Third Street, and adding a way to access water.

The park, which will be free to users, will not have lighting and will be closed for use after dark. The city is looking for volunteers to assist with maintenance and operation of the park. Anyone interested is asked to contact the city’s public works department at 651-459-2475.