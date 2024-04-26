Newport News Shipbuilding delivers 1st Virginia-class submarine built to include women

Newport News Shipbuilding recently delivered fast-attack submarine USS New Jersey to the U.S. Navy, officials announced Thursday.

The 7,800-ton submarine was built as part of a team agreement between Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat in Connecticut. The New Jersey is the 11th Virginia-class submarine to be delivered by the Newport News shipyard to the Navy, the company said.

The delivery comes as the companies face major shipbuilding delays. Blocks four and five of Virginia-class submarines, the Navy said earlier this month, are delayed 24-36 months.

The New Jersey, which is part of the fifth block, was delivered around two years late. Construction on the New Jersey began in March 2016, according to Newport News Shipbuilding. The company had said in March 2021 the ship was scheduled to be delivered to the Navy in 2022.

The New Jersey is scheduled to be put into active service in September with a commissioning ceremony, according to the USS New Jersey Commission Committee.

It is the first submarine designed to accommodate coed crews after the Navy announced in 2011 the inclusion of women in the submarine community. The ship is part of the class of nuclear-powered submarines that will replace the Navy’s aging Los Angeles-class submarines as they are retired.

“The mission ahead for New Jersey and her crew is clear, and we applaud our shipbuilders for delivering this critical capability to the fleet, while maintaining our highest standards of safety and quality,” said Jason Ward, Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction.

