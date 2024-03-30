Newport News schools recognized for program that connects students: ‘It’s gotten me out of my shell.’

A shy Kyra Wilson could not imagine three years ago volunteering for a role that required public speaking or approaching kids she didn’t know. That was before Flourish, an empowerment group at Newport News high schools that helps build girls’ leadership skills.

Now a senior, Kyra is representing Heritage High on the Mayor’s Youth Commission and mentoring middle school students about financial literacy.

“It has gotten me out of my shell,” she said of Flourish.

Flourish is one of several programs under the Newport News Public Schools’ Youth Development Department. The department recently won national recognition for its infrastructure, which includes a coordinator in every school focused on getting each student in at least one club, sport or other activity.

The 2024 Magna Awards silver honor goes to school divisions in three categories — Newport News was recognized in the grouping with more than 20,000 students. The National School Boards Association’s flagship magazine, American School Board Journal, sponsors the awards program. School districts were recognized for their innovation.

Bridget Adams, director of youth and family engagement, said the award validates the department’s hard work.

“All those people who really sacrifice their personal time and the investment they pour into kids every day, at night, on weekends. This is their thank you.”

The department has been rebuilding student engagement since the pandemic. Before COVID-19, Adams said 82% of secondary students were involved with a school sport, club or other activity. Those numbers fell to 35% in 2021 and are now on track to reach 70%.

Research shows, Adams said, student engagement is important. Students involved in activities outside class have fewer disciplinary issues, better grades and attendance.

The coordinators — teachers, security officers or other staff — build relationships with students and find ways to make their school experience more positive. Coordinators can then find ways to engage students who aren’t in clubs or groups.

Kyra said she has seen changes at Heritage since a 2021 shooting left two students injured. The environment has improved as more students get involved in clubs.

“Kids are not getting in trouble as much,” she said.

In Flourish, participants feel like family, she said, looking out for each other and helping each other cope with bad days.

Paul Jones, a senior at Woodside High School, is now secretary of the senior class, part of the football team and in several clubs. Teachers encouraged him and helped him understand more about himself and make better decisions.

“They helped me be a better man in general,” he said.

Many programs center around skill-building, leadership training and connecting students with community members, including business owners. Adams said programs often happen around lunchtime to protect instructional time. The school provides transportation to after-school or weekend events, which are all free.

“Equity is one of the cornerstones of our youth development model and making sure that there’s no hindrance to every child being able to access youth development programming is a priority.”

