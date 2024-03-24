Newport News Reconnector project receives $1 million in federal funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — The Southeast Community Greenway Reconnector project in Newport News will receive $1 million in federal funding.

Earlier this month, Senator Tim Kaine, Senator Mark Warner and Rep. Bobby Scott announced funding for the project will come from the Inflation Reduction Act’s Neighborhood Access and Equity Program.

The funds will be used to reconnect the Southeast Community and Downtown neighborhoods by renovating the 28th Street Bridge to once again connect the two neighborhoods.

“Decades ago, the construction and expansion of Interstate 664 all but cut off Southeast Newport News from the downtown area, isolating the community from resources and economic opportunities,” said the lawmakers. “We’re glad to secure this funding that will rectify past infrastructure wrongs and help bring communities together.”

The senators have secured funding for projects across Virginia to reconnect communities through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

