Newport News receives All-America Award for efforts to address community issues

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Newport News received a national award for their efforts to address gun violence and offer mental health support.

Newport News was named the winner for the All-America City 2024, according to a social media post by the program.

