Newport News promotes interim fire chief to permanent role

NEWPORT NEWS — City Manager Alan Archer has selected the city’s new fire chief.

Interim Fire Chief Wesley A. Rogers will permanently take on the role, the city announced Monday.

Rogers has served as interim fire chief since last year after former fire chief Jeff Johnson retired. Johnson told the Daily Press at the time that he hoped Rogers would eventually become the long-term fire chief, saying that “he has all the credentials, all the training, the education, and he’s got the personality and the understanding of helping run a large-sized fire department.”

Rogers begins his new duties effective immediately. City spokesperson Kim Bracy said Rogers’ annual salary is $182,785.71. Rogers will also receive a paramedic supplement of $10,000 for sworn employees who maintain their certification.

As fire chief, Rogers will be responsible for an annual operating budget of more than $40 million, 11 stations and a staff of 410.

“Wesley has a wealth of experience in fire and emergency medical services as well as emergency management and will be a tremendous asset to our city and our citizens,” Archer said in a news release. “We are delighted to have him lead the extraordinary men and women of our nationally and internationally recognized Fire Department.”

Rogers began his career in 2004 as a firefighter recruit with the city and has served in various capacities in Operations, Special Operations, Support Services, Professional Development and the Training Division.

His career also includes roles as a technical instructor for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Hampton Roads Criminal Justice Training Academy, and the Newport News Police Department Academy.

Rogers said in the release he was honored to accept the position and “continue to lead this department with dedication and integrity.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside our brave firefighters and committed staff,” Rogers said. “The greatest asset of any organization is the people, and I will work hard every day to ensure they have the tools, skills, and knowledge they need to protect our citizens and visitors. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of service to our community.”

Rogers holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, and is certified as an emergency medical technician – paramedic with the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services. He has also completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and is credentialed as a Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and the Center for Professional Credentialing.

