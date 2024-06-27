Newport News man arrested, charged with murder in May shooting

A Newport News man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in May in Hampton.

Hampton police responded about 12:27 p.m. on May 19 to the 300 block of Catalpa Avenue, near the intersection with Kecoughtan Road, following a report of a shooting, according to a news release from police. Officers found 38-year-old Derrick A. Lindsay, of Hampton, lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lindsay died at the scene.

Hampton police arrested Ahsan Javor Phillips without incident on Wednesday, a news release said. He is charged with second-degree murder, willful discharge of a firearm in public, reckless handling and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with Lindsay’s death.

No further information about the shooting has been made available.

