Newport News housing authority selects new executive director

The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will have a new executive director next month.

Lysandra M. Shaw will replace Karen Wilds, who announced earlier this year that she is retiring after 25 years in the position.

The authority is the redevelopment arm of Newport News and aims to create affordable housing, viable neighborhoods and “opportunities for self-sufficiency.” It serves over 4,500 families in affordable housing programs and has an annual budget of over $53 million.

Shaw has more than 20 years of experience in housing and community development in the region, having worked for Suffolk as well as the Portsmouth, Norfolk and Suffolk redevelopment and housing authorities, and the Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation. She has served as the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority deputy director since April 2022.

“Ms. Shaw has all the qualities we were seeking to fill this essential position. Her experience, reputation and leadership style are all first rate,” said Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Wallace-Davis in a news release.

Shaw, who takes over the role July 1, holds a bachelor’s degree from Salem College and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is a North Carolina native and has lived in Virginia since 2002.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com