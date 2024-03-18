Newport News family grieves loss of service member killed in car crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A son, brother, loved one and service member is now gone after being hit and killed by a driver in Fairfax County last Sunday, March 10.

30-year-old Gregory Bruington Jr. and his girlfriend Hailey Fraizer were driving back from a friend’s birthday party around 3:40 a.m. when he stopped on the shoulder of I-495 to change a tire.

Then, tragedy struck.

“She [Hailey] was saying Ms. Kesha somebody hit us and Gregory didn’t make it,” Gregory’s mother, Kesha Bruington told 10 On Your Side.

Gregory died on the scene and Fraizer was left with serious injuries.

Kesha took a shaky breath as she remembered the moment she found out what had happened.

“I just started screaming,” she said. “I was just in shock that he was gone and also worried about her with her injuries. They had to cut her out of the car, and she has a broken neck and fractured back.”

Gregory and Hailey were in the same unit of the Army National Guard — that was how they met. Their relationship was two years strong.

“They talked about getting married,” Kesha said. “They went to drill together, and they just loved each other. So, not only is she having physical pain, she is now grieving the loss of her future husband.”

The driver, Carlos Nunez Morales was charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Gregory’s father, Gregory Bruington Sr. told 10 On Your Side he plans to start a foundation in his son’s name, educating people on the dangers and real-life consequences of drunk driving.

“When you get behind the wheel, how we as adults should be safe with the vehicle,” Gregory Sr. said. “It’s 100 lbs. of metal going through, and my son didn’t have a chance.”

Kesha added, despite all of Hailey’s injuries, she still plans on attending Gregory’s funeral on Monday.

Hailey’s friends set up a GoFundMe to help her as she recovers.

