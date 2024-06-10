Newport News earns national recognition for efforts to reduce gun violence, address mental health

Newport News is among 10 cities named an All-America City by the National Civic League, a prestigious honor recognizing cities that use civic engagement, innovation, and collaboration to solve problems facing the local community.

Newport News was recognized for its work addressing gun violence and mental health, as well as for the creation of a youth justice diversion program.

Over the weekend, finalist communities convened in Denver, where teams presented their stories and initiatives to a jury of nationally recognized civic leaders. After careful deliberation, the jury selected the 10 winning communities. Two other Virginia cities, Roanoke and Danville, were also selected.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones said during a phone interview Sunday that the award was “a testament to all of our programs which are building forward to impact today and future generations.” He said the recognition will benefit “the brand prestige and gravitas of the city.”

“When you look at investors, when you look at people who move to different cities, it’s word of mouth, and they hear good things,” Jones said. “This says something about the future of our city. And one of the judges said, ‘I’d never heard about Newport News. I thought you were a city of 30,000 people.’ We are the fifth largest city in Virginia, and it’s time we act like it.”

The National Civic League praised Newport News on its website for “actively tackling national issues at the grassroots level” and for having inclusive forums and dialogues, allowing all residents to participate in helping guide the city’s future.

Last year, following the Richneck Elementary School shooting, when a 6-year-old brought a gun to school and shot and injured his teacher, city leadership ramped up efforts to address gun violence. The city’s Gun Violence Intervention Program works with community organizations to interrupt cycles of violence among individuals at the highest risk of committing crimes or being victims of gun violence while addressing the root causes of violence. The city awarded grants to local organizations implementing programs that aim to prevent gun violence and implemented immediate school safety improvements, mental health investments, and additional school staffing.

The youth justice diversion program was also praised. Newport News became the first jurisdiction in Virginia to operate a youth court, which offers restorative justice options when young people face charges for low level offenses and delinquent behaviors. According to the National Civic League, young offenders (ages 11-17) are judged and sentenced by their peers, often resulting in community service, counseling and restitution.

The city was also recognized for its Community Assistance Response (CARE) program, which sends paramedics and mental health professionals to respond to nonviolent mental health calls rather than police officers. Police stand by as second responders. The National Civic League said this approach “prevents unnecessary incarceration and keeps incidents off records, preserving employment and voting rights.”

Doug Linkhart, President of the National Civic League, said in a news release that the city “showed that they are among the best in America at collaborating with residents and diverse stakeholders to tackle local challenges and seize opportunities.”

“They remind us that the foundations of our democracy are strengthened through both individual and collective action,” he said.

