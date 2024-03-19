Newport News detectives shoot at suspects police say shot at them in Hampton

Hampton police are investigating after they say two Newport News detectives were involved in a shootout Monday night.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Patrick Street near the intersection of North Armistead Avenue and La Salle Avenue following a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. The investigating officers learned the shooting was between two Newport News detectives in an unmarked police cruiser and the unidentified occupants of a vehicle the detectives had followed into Hampton.

The vehicle stopped in the 1300 block of Patrick Street, an unknown number of people got out and allegedly fired at the detectives, according to a news release from Hampton police. The detectives returned fire, and the vehicle fled the scene.

No officers were injured, but their police cruiser was shot several times, police said in the release. About 20 minutes later, a 19-year-old Hampton man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.

Hampton police have not determined if this man was involved in the shooting with the detectives. It’s unclear what crime the occupants of the vehicle being followed were suspected of committing prior to the shooting. Attempts to reach Hampton police and Newport News police for comment Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Police are treating the shooting as an attempted maiming.

