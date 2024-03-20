Newport News detectives on administrative assignment after gunfire in Hampton

Two Newport News police detectives involved in a shootout Monday night in Hampton have been placed on a temporary administrative assignment pending a complete investigation, a Newport News police spokesperson said.

Hampton police said the detectives were in an unmarked police cruiser in the 1300 block of Patrick Street around 10:20 p.m. They were following a vehicle and in search of a person named in a warrant when the vehicle stopped and a number of people got out at fired at the detectives. The detectives returned fire. The detectives were uninjured, but the police vehicle was struck.

The warrant charged the person with evading and eluding police, reckless handling of a firearm, reckless driving, failure to appear in court and contempt of court, a Hampton police spokesperson said. Hampton’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation of the shootout.

It is not uncommon for detectives to pursue an investigation into another jurisdiction, a Newport News police spokesperson said. The officers were not engaged in a chase. It’s still unclear if the detectives were trying to pull over the other vehicle.

Hampton police are also investigating a shooting that may be related. At 10:42 p.m., about 20 minutes later, a 19-year-old Hampton man walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Hampton police believe the man’s injuries may be connected to the shootout due to the timing. The connection between the two incidents has not been confirmed as of Wednesday afternoon, a Hampton spokesperson said.

Hampton police declined to release body camera footage from the Newport News detectives, or other officers, citing the ongoing investigation.

