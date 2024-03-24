Newnan police obtain new evidence in 2011 homicide case

New information about a homicide that happened 12 years ago has helped detectives get a step closer to solving the case.

Newnan police officials said last week, officers served three search warrants at homes in Sharpsburg in connection to the investigation into Blake Chappell’s death.

According to detectives, the last time anyone saw Chappell alive was in Oct. 2011, when he was walking to a friend’s house in the Summergrove subdivision. His body was found two months later.

The medical examiner told Channel 2 Action News that Chappell was shot and killed.

Detectives were able to serve the warrants after recently identifying new leads and information in Chappell’s death. Authorities did not specify what the information was.

While conducting their investigation, officials said the detectives had collected new evidence to be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further analysis.

Authorities added that while detectives were able to remove suspects from the list of persons of interest in the case, one person of interest was voluntarily interviewed. Their identity has not been revealed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

“In 2011, we received a letter with an anonymous tip,” Det. Marcos Gonzales told Channel 2 around the 12th anniversary of Chappell’s disappearance. “Several years later, we received a second letter. It is our belief that these letters were written by the same person.”

Gonzales said the writer can remain anonymous, but police want to talk to them to re-examine and verify their information.

You can contact the police by calling 770-254-2355, Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477, or sending an e-mail.

