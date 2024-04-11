Newmarket school employee under investigation for child sexual abuse images

Apr. 11—A Newmarket school employee is being investigated for possession of child sexual abuse images, police and school officials said Thursday.

Newmarket police said in a Facebook post that they received information about an incident of possession of child sexual abuse images that may have occurred in the town.

Police said a person of interest was identified through a joint effort with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Rockingham County Attorney's Office and local law enforcement.

Police sought and obtained a search warrant for the individual and items related to the investigation.

Police said an employee of the Newmarket School District has been identified as the focus of the case but have not released their name and did not say if any charges are forthcoming.

"Through cooperation with the Newmarket school administration, appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff," Newmarket police said in a statement. "At this time there is no information that this incident involved any person in Newmarket or the Newmarket School System other than the person of interest."

On Thursday afternoon, Newmarket School Superintendent Todd Allen posted a notice on social media saying the school district was informed Wednesday that police were investigating a school employee for alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.

"Immediately upon learning of this information, the employee was removed from all responsibilities and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," Allen said. "The school district, as well as the Newmarket police, are not aware of any incidents or conduct involving any students or staff in the district or any other Newmarket resident.

"The school district wants to assure everyone that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the school community. The district will provide updates as soon as further information is available."

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they have no further comment at this time.