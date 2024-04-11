Newmarket school employee under investigation for child sexual abuse images

NEWMARKET — Police are investigating a Newmarket School District employee for possession of child sexual abuse images, though no arrest has been made.

Newmarket police announced Thursday they were notified of an incident of possession of child sexual abuse images that may have occurred in town. Through collaboration with partners including the county attorney’s office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, they identified a person of interest.

Police obtained a search warrant for the person's home and learned they worked for the school district. They said they were cooperating with the Newmarket School District administration.

“Appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff,” the Police Department’s press release stated.

Newmarket Superintendent Todd Allen sent a letter home to Newmarket families Thursday informing them that the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

"The School District, as well as the Newmarket Police, are not aware of any incidents or conduct involving any students or staff in the district or any other Newmarket resident," Allen stated in the letter.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the department had no further comment. Allen said the school district will provide updates as soon as further information is available.

