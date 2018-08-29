Newlywed Couple Killed in Crash on Way to Honeymoon: 'Don't Take a Day for Granted'

Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, were driving to Whistler, British Columbia, for their honeymoon when their car veered off the road near Yakima in Washington state about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, were driving to Whistler, British Columbia, for their honeymoon when their car veered off the road near Yakima in Washington state about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

It was believed that Moffat fell asleep at the wheel and over-corrected, causing their red Ford F-150 truck to roll, according to a report by the Washington State Patrol obtained by the Daily Herald.

Though they were both wearing seat belts, Moffat and Graham were killed in the crash.

“Shakespeare couldn't have written this story," the couple’s good friend, Spencer Luczak, who was driving behind their truck, told KSTU-TV. “When I got to them, I knew right away they were gone."

Moffat and Graham were married in an intimate ceremony before their immediate families on Aug. 11 among the mountains in Utah’s Wasatch Range.

“This weekend I felt like the luckiest girl in the world,” Moffat wrote on Facebook days after she and Graham were wed. “Beside a babbling summer creek, Stephen and I, in joyful disbelief, united our lives together and became husband and wife."

The couple decided to have a civil ceremony first, but ultimately planned to marry in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“For now our marriage is until death do us part,” Moffat wrote. “But soon enough we can go to a temple of God and have our marriage sealed for eternity.”

Moffat worked as a nutritional therapy practitioner, offering one-on-one coaching, group classes, online courses and educational tips to those interested in a holistic approach to nutrition.

Graham was a photographer, videographer and editor for Deity Components, an outdoor and sporting goods company.

“We have been spinning in disbelief of the passing of our friend, colleague and critical teammate in our DEITY family, Stephen Graham,” the company said in a statement. “Gentle, genuine, compassionate, creative, positive, infectious ... Stevie was unlike anyone we have ever met and no one will ever fill his shoes.

“It is incredible how fast time passes by,” Deity wrote. "How we think that those we love will be there the next day. It is hard to reconcile that he is gone, but his life, his passing, and his love for his beautiful wife Amy will always symbolize for us to live life to the fullest, don't take a day for granted, and love those around you deeply.”

Loved ones said Graham and Moffat were deeply in love and happy to be married.

"Stephen waited his whole life to meet someone like Amy," Luczak said.

It appeared Moffat felt the same way, writing on Facebook: "Stephen, I feel like the luckiest girl alive. Thank you for each and every crazy, beautiful, and crazy beautiful moment we have shared up until this point. I can’t wait to see what adventures lie ahead of us."

