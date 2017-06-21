    Newlywed Convicted of Murder-for-Hire After Jury Deliberates for Just 90 Minutes

    Inside Edition

    The Florida newlywed accused of hiring a hit man to do away with her husband has been found guilty in the murder-for-hire case after three trials.

    Read: As O.J. Simpson Remains Hopeful of Prison Release, Sister Sheds Light on His Life Behind Bars

    Sobs were heard behind Dalia Dippolito as the verdict was announced Friday in a Palm Beach County court.

    Dippolito herself looked distraught as she sat with her hands cuffed behind her.

    She then asked the judge if she could call her son.

    Dippolito, a realtor, was secretly recorded as she met an undercover cop posing as a hitman.

    Officers later staged a fake murder scene at her house in Boynton Beach, telling Dippolito that her husband of just seven months had been slain.

    Some of the officers said they had trouble keeping a straight face as she shed crocodile tears.

    At her first trial in 2011, a jury found Dippolito guilty of soliciting a murder. That conviction was overturned on appeal.

    She was tried a second time last year, but that trial resulted in a hung jury.

    At her third trial, her ex-husband, Michael, took the stand.

    Read: Tiger Woods Seeks Professional Help to Manage Medications Following DUI Arrest 

    This time, the jurors deliberated for just 90 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.

    Court officials had to call an ambulance when the 34-year-old defendant started hyperventilating.

    Her lawyer, Brian Claypool, vows another appeal.

    Watch: Prince William Evokes Mother's Death as He Takes On Paparazzi Over Kate's Topless Photos

    Related Articles: