Newlywed Convicted of Murder-for-Hire After Jury Deliberates for Just 90 Minutes

The Florida newlywed accused of hiring a hit man to do away with her husband has been found guilty in the murder-for-hire case after three trials.
Sobs were heard behind Dalia Dippolito as the verdict was announced Friday in a Palm Beach County court.
Dippolito herself looked distraught as she sat with her hands cuffed behind her.
She then asked the judge if she could call her son.
Dippolito, a realtor, was secretly recorded as she met an undercover cop posing as a hitman.
Officers later staged a fake murder scene at her house in Boynton Beach, telling Dippolito that her husband of just seven months had been slain.
Some of the officers said they had trouble keeping a straight face as she shed crocodile tears.
At her first trial in 2011, a jury found Dippolito guilty of soliciting a murder. That conviction was overturned on appeal.
She was tried a second time last year, but that trial resulted in a hung jury.
At her third trial, her ex-husband, Michael, took the stand.
This time, the jurors deliberated for just 90 minutes before returning with a guilty verdict.
Court officials had to call an ambulance when the 34-year-old defendant started hyperventilating.
Her lawyer, Brian Claypool, vows another appeal.
