Newly restored Independent Man is returning to the State House for viewing. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – After spending months hidden away while undergoing restoration, Rhode Island's iconic Independent Man statue will be returning to public view.

According to Governor Dan McKee's office, the statue will be back inside the Rhode Island State House on Saturday, May 4 - just in time for Rhode Island's Independence Day.

Friday was the Independent Man's last day on display inside the State House before he heads off for repairs and restoration. The overwhelming consensus from visitors who signed the guest book was that he was "majestic," "impressive" and "stunning." Some said the 14-foot statue was bigger than they expected, while others said it was smaller.

“As promised, I want to make sure that Rhode Islanders have another chance to see the Independent Man up close and experience an exciting part of Rhode Island history before the statue returns to its perch later this year,” McKee said in a statement. “He has his shine back, and I have to say, he is looking sharp.”

How to visit the Independent Man again

The restored Independent Man will be unveiled at 9:30 a.m. and stay on display until 2 p.m. that day, but will be available to visit again during regular State House hours.

When will the Independent Man go back on top of the State House?

According to the release, the current plans are to lift the Independent Man back onto his perch in the fall, but a new marble base has to be built first.

The new base will be built with Georgian marble from the original quarry where the State House's marble originated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI's Independent Man is coming back from restoration. How to visit.