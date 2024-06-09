Newly restored Erie Marsh Preserve awaits migrating birds

The Nature Conservancy’s Erie Marsh Preserve is now complete after a more than a decade-long restoration project.

ERIE — Birds flocking to northwest Ohio and southwest Michigan will benefit from a more than decade-long restoration project at The Nature Conservancy’s Erie Marsh Preserve.

The now complete 12-year, four phase, $7.5 million habitat restoration effort repaired degraded levees, engineered a new water management system and constructed more than nine miles of hiking trails throughout the preserve.

“The habitat restoration project at Erie Marsh Preserve has been a labor of love over the last 12 years, and I want to thank everyone who had a hand in this project, from individual and corporate donors to restoration staff and contractors,” Helen Taylor, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Michigan, said in a written statement.

At the Erie Marsh Preserve, lotus flowers are photographed at dawn.

Erie Marsh Preserve, which contains 11% of the remaining coastal wetlands in southeastern Michigan, is located along the banks of North Maumee Bay near the Michigan and Ohio border. Bald eagles, purple martins, trumpeter swans and ospreys make their homes in the trees towering above the preserve, while bluegill and largemouth bass populate the waters.

“From the start of this project, it’s been amazing to see the increased populations of waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors, and songbirds at Erie Marsh. As the phases were completed, Erie Marsh was reconnected with Lake Erie allowing fish to reenter the preserve that has not been seen in over 60 years,” Kim Steinberger, restoration project manager for The Nature Conservancy in Michigan, said. “Coastal wetlands may be in danger in some parts of the Great Lakes region, but here at Erie Marsh we continue to improve and protect these valuable ecosystems.”

According to The Nature Conservancy, coastal wetlands are extremely diverse ecosystems found throughout the world in both freshwater and saltwater watersheds.

They provide natural flood protection and erosion control and they improve water quality by filtering out chemicals and sediment before they can be discharged into oceans and lakes.

They also support local economies through recreational and tourism opportunities and they enable the aquatic food web on which local fisheries rely.

The Erie Marsh Preserve restoration project included repairing degraded levees and a new water management system.

However, coastal wetlands are also severely threatened, losing habitat at disproportionally higher rates than other wetland types. Michigan alone has lost roughly half of its coastal wetland habitats over the past two centuries.

Donors for the project included: DTE Energy Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, EGLE, Erie Shooting and Fishing Club, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, NOAA, the USFWS–Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, the Walters Family Foundation, Carol and Peter Walters and many other individual donors.

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends.

