Newly Released Video Shows Interaction Between Missing Student Riley Strain and Police on Night of Disappearance

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released bodycam footage showing missing college student Riley Strain interacting with a police officer on Gay St in Nashville, Tennessee, on the night of March 8, the same evening Strain went missing.

The footage shows Strain walking down a street wearing a shirt similar to that seen in a photo MNPD released on March 11. Strain can be heard greeting Officer Reginald Young, who asks him how he’s doing, to which Strain responded saying he’s “good.” MNPD said the 22-year-old University of Missouri student “did not appear distressed.”

According to MNPD, “No video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay St after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe.” Police reported they discovered Strain’s bank card on the embankment between Gay St. and the Cumberland River on March 17.

Strain went missing while on a trip to Nashville with his fraternity, according to reports. Credit: Metro Nashville PD via Storyful