Newly Released Security Footage Shows Missing Mizzou Student

Newly released surveillance footage shows 22-year-old Missouri college student Riley Strain the night he disappeared after going to a Nashville bar with friends, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Strain, a senior at the University of Missouri, was visiting Nashville on a fraternity trip, according to local reports. He was last seen by his friends after the group was asked to leave a bar, his stepfather told WSMV.

In the video, he is wearing a two-tone short-sleeved shirt and crosses the street from the right.

Police said crews have searched the downtown area and the banks of the Cumberland River, and are asking anyone with information to contact the department. Credit: Metro Nashville PD via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]