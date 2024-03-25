How a newly proposed law might limit access to IVF treatments for Oklahomans

The Oklahoma Legislature recently introduced House Bill 3013, which would ban certain medications and give legal personhood "from the moment of conception."

The bill, if passed, could have legal implications for in Vitro fertilization, or IVF, treatments, and may block Oklahomans' access to the treatments entirely.

Oklahoma is not the only state to introduce measures that target IVF.

In this week's Grading Oklahoma, we take a look at IVF treatments in Oklahoma.

