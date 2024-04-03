Newly named National Teacher of the Year Missy Testerman makes Tennessee proud

Tennessee has dealt with significant education challenges over the last few years, including what should be in the public school curriculum, how to teach language skills and how to reverse pandemic learning losses.

Key to helping students recover and thrive are the classroom teachers who give of their hearts ‒ and often their own pocketbooks ‒ to make each day as successful as possible regardless of what the children are going through at home.

Teachers deserve our thanks and much more, and when they receive accolades, they deserve ample and loud praise. On Wednesday, a really big deal happened: an East Tennessee teacher was named the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

2024 National Teacher of the Year Missy Testerman

Missy Testerman, an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher for kindergarten through eighth grade at Rogersville City School, just 65 miles northeast of Knoxville, received this grand accolade.

Bravo! Congratulations, Mrs. Testerman! You make Tennessee and this nation proud.

Another view: Teachers, consider these three research-based ideas to help your students

First Lady Jill Biden surprises Tennessee teacher on live TV

Testerman, an East Tennessee State University alumna, was named the 2023-24 Tennessee Teacher of the Year and a finalist for the national honor given by the Council of Chief State School Officers, the national nonprofit representing every state and eight special districts' education systems in the U.S.

Missy Testerman, at center, works with her students at Rogersville City Schools in Rogersville, Tenn. She was named the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

"I love teaching because I love being the person who gets to unlock the love of learning in students," said Testerman during a television appearance on CBS Mornings Wednesday.

She received a surprise visit from First Lady Jill Biden, who handed her flowers.

"Teachers are our heroes," said Biden, an educator herself. "I wanted to be here to celebrate teachers."

The first lady announced that in addition to the usual springtime recognition that the White House has hosted for National Teachers of the Year since 1952, for the first time, there will also be a state dinner for educators.

Testerman was amazed and expressed her gratitude, though we citizens should be grateful to her for her more than three decades of service to children and their families.

She was asked on the show about her philosophy that there are no "bad students."

"There are no such things as bad students," she said. "There are kids who have bad days … You can always start over a little the next day."

Gov. Lee praises Testerman for her dedication

In a news release from the Tennessee Department of Education, several officials, including Gov. Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds, Rogersville City Schools Director Edwin Jarnagin and lawmakers Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rodgersville, and Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, expressed their congratulations.

"Teaching is more than a career, it's a calling," Lee said. "I join all Tennesseans in thanking Missy for her dedication to students, preparing them to thrive in the classroom and beyond. We look forward to cheering her on as she engages with educators nationwide."

As the Tennessee General Assembly is vigorously debating what an expansion to the school vouchers program will look like, this is a great reminder that the state's public schools have caring, excellent educators who are rising to the challenge of meeting the complex needs of children.

For the next year, Testerman will be traveling the nation as an advocate for teachers to speak to groups and to inspire and uplift fellow educators.

"I plan to use my year of service to encourage teachers to be advocates for their students, their profession and themselves," Testerman told the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. "Our teachers are the experts in the classroom, and I think, for far too long, their opinion has been ... cast to the side."

We hope she will renew the faith of our communities in teachers and encourage educators across the nation to continue their important but difficult work.

Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas wrote this editorial on behalf of the editors of the USA TODAY Network Tennessee.

