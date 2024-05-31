Newly engaged couple seriously injured from EF-3 tornado in Valley View, Texas
Residents in Valley View, Texas experienced a life-altering event last Saturday when an EF-3 tornado swept through the town. Zach Moore and Elizabeth Gilbert were caught in the tornado's path after celebrating their engagement. They sought shelter in a closet in their home when the tornado struck. Their house was thrown into a neighbor's yard with them inside, and they are now recovering from their injuries. Elizabeth's sister, Emily Countryman, joins FOX Weather to share the terrifying experience.