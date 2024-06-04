Newly elected Savannah school board District 7 rep shares insights after recent win

Chatham County Board of Education District 7 Representative-elect Stephanie Campbell, a former emergency room nurse and instructor of health sciences at Virginia College and South University, doesn’t know it all when it comes to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS). She sees her need for more knowledge as an asset, however. She feels she will have “a lot of learning and listening to do,” which would negate complacency on her part.

She credits her recent election win to old-fashioned campaigning. She claimed that she, her husband and a handful of dedicated supporters knocked on nearly 2,300 doors and had countless conversations with District 7 constituents leading up to election night on May 21. She shared her platform and “learned a lot about the community” whether they had children in the school system or not.

She also far outpaced her competitors regarding campaign contributions. Her April Campaign Contribution Disclosure showed $27,700 in total, which was more than double the combined amount of both opponents’ funds.

Campbell’s expenditures were listed only as $2,008.93 on the report, leaving her with $25,691.07 on hand. While a final campaign finance report, due June 30, will provide the full scope of her campaign finances, she affirmed that “any funds left over will remain for future campaign efforts.”

The Savannah Morning News (SMN) recently sat done for an interview with Campbell. Here’s what she had to say about key takeaways from her campaign conversations, her supporters and preparations for starting her first term as the District 7 representative in January 2025.

The following interview has been condensed and edited for clarity as well as conciseness.

SMN: What was your campaign experience like?

Campbell: I learned early on I'm not a social media-type person. So, I wanted to make sure that people had the opportunity to talk to me that wanted to in a real way and get my attention and eye contact. Knocking on doors, though uncomfortable at first, became the way. I got to meet a lot of people, a lot of different people at different stages in their life.

SMN: Your campaign contribution disclosure listed 32 total contributors. Four were residents of Pooler, but 21 of your contributors live outside of District 7. Two live in Florida, one lives in Gainesville, Georgia, and another in Guyton, Georgia. Two more were from Richmond Hill (Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel and his wife, Cindy). The remaining 16 contributors reside in neighborhoods within Chatham County that fall predominantly within either school Districts 1 and 4, essentially downtown Savannah to the east side of Chatham County, including areas such as Dutch Island, Skidaway Island and Wilmington Island, among others. How would you characterize those who supported you financially verses those who voted for you?

Campbell: Some were family [referring to contributors from Florida]. Others were either people I knew or people my family knew. I hated asking for money. I would rather knock on doors. I was talking to people that you don't see on the [campaign contribution] list because they were less than the allotted amount that you have to personally report. We're talking $20 here, $15 here, $25 here, $50 here.

So, whether they were in District 1 or District 4 or in Chatham or Bryan County or wherever it was, just people that I knew either already that I thought were like-minded or already active citizens, I'm going to encourage active citizenship in anyone, and if the only way that they can be a part of it is to support someone financially, I think that's…commendable because some of us don't have tons to give to campaigns like that.

District 7 is my priority for constituency, but we're working together for the entire school board, no matter what district, and I think that's important. I think people need to be more involved in local politics. As it stands right now, I ran for school board because I want to do the right thing by kids and I want to be involved and be active. And no matter what anyone says about what my motivations are, what other people's motivations are, it's irrelevant.

I think the breakdown was like 65% democrat [who voted for her]*, but it was definitely more left-leaning and right-leaning, and that’s because it really isn't about politics. So, like the people that I asked for money from, if they were on board with the agenda as far as education goes, then they were with me.

Editor's note: SMN has requested the source that Campbell was referring to in this statement. Chatham County Supervisor of Elections Bill Wooten said that "Georgia does not require voters to register or be a member of a political party in order to vote, so the info would be difficult to determine."

SMN: A Connect Savannah article about you included comments from School Board President Roger Moss. who was quoted saying he turned down a donation from the owner of Daniel Defense, Marty Daniel, during Moss’s 2022 campaign. His reasoning was that Daniel Defense makes AR-15 rifles and a school shooting had occurred around that time, so Moss didn’t feel accepting the donation was appropriate. What do you want people to know, if anything, about the nature of your relationship to Marty and Cindy Daniel, because they live in Richmond Hill and they supplied a combined $6,600 toward your campaign, which you still would have done well without?

Campbell: Marty (Daniel) is a friend, and he is philanthropic. He practices being a citizen. Marty can do what Marty wants to do with his money and he supported me. I didn’t sign up for anything other than what I platformed for and I stand by that. [Campbell's website states that her platform was working to "boost literacy rates, enhance safety standards, and ensure fiscal transparency and accountability."] If people want to know I would certainly say ask Marty, he is the person who knows his ultimate motivations. I can just say he and his wife supported what I was about because we talked about it.

I didn't say, ‘Hey, I need money,’ I said, ‘Hey, I'm trying to do this thing [run for school board]. I would love to know what you think about it.’ We talked at length, and he was invested in more than just a monetary way. He wasn't blindly giving.

SMN: How would you describe the nature of your affiliation to Ladies on the Right and education chair, Beth Majeroni, who also founded Chatham County's chapter of No Left Turn in Education, a national group advocating for bans on books around the U.S.?

Campbell: Ladies on the Right, they have speakers, and Steve Friend [a Savannah native and former FBI agent who was suspended after becoming a self-proclaimed whistleblower regarding investigations related to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol] was coming. I wanted to hear him speak, but I didn't get to go. I ended up having a conflict with something at my children's school. Then, I had gone to a picnic with a neighbor. She said, it was with the GOP but just to meet people and so I had gotten involved that way and I thought, well, this is another group of people.

Beth was a reading specialist. She’s a person that I knew on a level that was apolitical, truly, I didn't know that she had ever spoken at school board meetings. Not when I met her. I did later, but I didn't before that [meeting]. I didn't know that she was going to run for office [Majeroni ran in the Republican primary for the Georgia Senate District 1 seat against incumbent Ben Watson]. She wasn't someone that I knew super well.

I should not be rallying for the views of any organization other than my own... It has nothing to do with Beth Majeroni. It has nothing to do with Ladies on the Right and I mean that 1000%. I think they were glad that people were giving choices to the voter, and I was willing to talk to them.

SMN: What were some of the key takeaways from your conversations on the campaign trail?

Campbell: One thing that wasn't on my platform was the Pooler High School but that was huge. It was a very specific group of people…parents, especially parents with children in elementary grades, it was like ‘I only have x amount of years, until my child will be in high school. We need a school by then.’ New Hampstead feels distant to people within the Pooler area. So, a Pooler High School wasn’t on my platform but it is a priority to me.

And what was interesting to me was that a lot of people didn't either have kids or they might have had kids in a private school or they homeschooled in some situations. One person had their 3-year-old running around and I said, ‘What's your plan?’ And the parent said, ‘We've already looked at homeschool because kids can't read.’ I said to him that is something that the superintendent is working on, and that's my number one priority.

But the parents I met do worry. Their concerns were there, but they wanted to be clear that it is not about the teacher. It is not about the principal and that's a good thing. That says that our culture of school is not as bad as people think and it [the challenge] is a learning issue, which sounds like something we actually can address in a very serious and pointed way.

SMN: What were some of your takeaways from meeting with members of the Hispanic community within District 7?

Campbell: Immigration laws and all that, not my wheelhouse, but kids are kids, they're here. So we have to educate them, and we want them to have the best chance for success, too. Transportation is still an issue that we need to address. One person was like, I don't care that New Hampstead is that far away. I love the school. She would drive [her child] there every day but she didn't want her kids on the bus because she didn't feel like it was safe. Now, you go across the street to this man and he says, I just hate that I have to send my kids to school that far because he didn't want them on the bus either.

SMN: You attended private school and your children attend private school. Why do you feel this should not preclude you or anyone from being able to serve on and be an effective member of a public school board?

Campbell: I think it's a fair question. I don't begrudge anyone asking it. I want all children to feel like they can have success. I don't think anyone has a monopoly on if they can or cannot or should not care about children's betterment, especially when you're a member of a community. I don't live on an island with my children. My understanding of the way the private schools have worked could be beneficial. But beyond that I have spent my life caring about children. Education is the great equalizer.

SMN: Education can be an equalizer, but not all educational experiences are equal.

Campbell: It isn't and why is it that the answer is because 'poverty'? Poverty is not the reason that kids are illiterate. Illiteracy is the reason that people are impoverished. This is where it does just breaks my heart because people live without beds in our community, not in Honduras [where she spent time doing medical mission work and teaching English]. What I'm saying is this kind of stuff is real and it's happening in kids' lives and it's affecting not just their educational attainment levels, it's affecting their psyche, it's affecting their work, and people that don't feel worthy don't ever try. I'm not nervous or shy about learning these things, and it's not a mystery to me because I'm behind a gate and I send my kids to private school.

SMN: How do you plan to navigate varying needs and concerns within the community that you represent?

Campbell: I think it's important to talk to people. But I also think it's important to be as transparent as possible, and ethically so, but to be able to keep out there that you're working that you've heard them. It is my priority to address [constituents] concerns specifically, but it is always going to come back down to what's possible with that time and what money is allowed. That's stuff that we'll have to work out together at a table and figure out what the needs are, but everything can't happen. I wish I could say ‘You want more ESL teachers? Okay, done.’ But that might not address this travel concern for this other parent. You can't be all things to all people, but you can hear all their needs, and the more you hear, the more you can bring it up with the board. It's a group effort.

