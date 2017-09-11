Newly crowned Miss America slams Donald Trump over Paris climate accord

The newly crowned Miss America has slammed President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

Cara Mund, 23, who competed as Miss North Dakota in Sunday night's pageant in Atlantic City, faced a question about on stage about the issue.

She replied: "It's a bad decision. There is evidence that climate change is existing and we need to be at that table."

View photos The Miss America pageant Credit: Reuters More

After subsequently winning the crown the new Miss America said she had not cared what the impact of her answer would be on her chances.

She told journalists: "I wasn't really afraid if my opinion wasn't the opinion of my judges.

"Miss America needs to have an opinion, and she needs to know what's happening in the current climate."

Miss Mund, who is about to start a law degree, also dismissed concerns that Mr Trump might criticise her on Twitter.

She said: "He is our president and we need to support him. I may not agree with all of his opinions, but that doesn't mean I'm not going to support the president."

View photos Miss America Cara Mund Credit: Reuters More

Mr Trump previously announced that he would withdraw the United States from the international agreement aimed at reducing carbm emissions, arguing that his first responsibility was to protect American jobs.

His daughter Ivanka was among those believed to have unsuccessfully tried to sway him in favour of the Paris agreement.

Miss Mund said her next ambition was to be the first woman elected governor of North Dakota.