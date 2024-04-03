Newfound Gap Road through Great Smoky Mountains National Park temporarily closed

Newfound Gap Road is temporarily closed April 3, according to Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The major road through the Smokies is temporarily closed because of forecasted winter weather conditions, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Road Info account announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for far East Tennessee counties until 5 a.m. April 5. Three to five inches of snow is expected in the higher elevation, according to the advisory.

The primary concern is "rain changing to snow and sleet this evening and tonight," the advisory states.

"Periods of snow expected Thursday and Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 5 inches expected across the higher elevations generally above 4,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will produce wind chills in the teens," the weather statement continues.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions in the advisory area. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Newfound Gap Road through Smokies temporarily closed April 3 for snow