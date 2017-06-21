Newest USPS Forever Stamp Features Total Solar Eclipse

From Popular Mechanics

The first U.S. solar eclipse in almost half a century is happening this August, but you don't have to wait until then to pick up some eclipse memorabilia. Starting today, the U.S. Post Office is selling a special commemorative eclipse stamp with a unique feature.

The "Total Eclipse of the Sun" stamp is a forever stamp, which means the stamp will never expire. It features a photo of the eclipse taken by retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, and it was designed by Antonio Alcalá.

The stamp is the first ever to feature thermochromic ink, which changes color when heated. When you rub the stamp, the black moon turns into a color photograph revealing the lunar surface.

The stamps are available for purchase at the USPS website or your local Post Office.

You Might Also Like