Who will be the newest Student of the Week? Vote now!

Voting for The State Journal-Register Student of the Week is now open after principals and administrators from local and area schools put forth another three nominations.

The students were nominated based on academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, character, public service and participation in clubs and activities.

We publish a list of Student of the Week nominees every Monday morning at sj-r.com and in print on Tuesday. Voting closes at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Education news: Springfield school district employees to have choice of insurance plans as costs rise

The Student of the Week winner is announced online Friday and in print Sunday.

Here are the April 29-May 3 nominees:

Addison Earley, North Mac

Addison Earley

Earley is a senior at North Mac High School and is the top academic performer in her class, said her nominator, principal Molly Uhe-Edmonds.

Earley is a member of National Honor Society and the volleyball and track teams. She was a member of the 2024 Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor State Champion 4x200 team.

In the fall, Earley will be attending the University of Missouri and majoring in physical therapy.

Ethan Fagan, Brown Co.

Ethan Fagan

Fagan is a senior at Brown County High School in Mt. Sterling.

Fagan, said his teacher, Amy Ham "is a talented academic student at Brown County. He takes great pride in his academic expertise and knowledge base, which he uses to help his peers grow and learn."

Ham added that Fagan has been an integral member of the high school band and "a leader in the classroom while in high school."

Aiden Meinkoth, Southeast

Aiden Meinkoth

Meinkoth is a senior at Southeast High School, who has consistently been in the top of his class said nominator and assistant principal Erika Metz.

Metz said Meinkoth is "a problem-solver and independent thinker (who) naturally excels in math" and wants to pursue a degree in engineering, hoping one day design machines or computer hardware.

Meinkoth was a Boy Scout and a member of the National Honor Society, who has given a great deal of his time to community service, Metz said.

"I cannot think of a kinder young man with such a sincere passion for learning and motivation for success," she added.

