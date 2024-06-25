Newest members of Hopewell city leadership team have ties to Petersburg

HOPEWELL – Two former Petersburg city employees are joining Hopewell city administration in senior leadership positions.

James D. Gaston III and Stacey Jordan were among three new hires announced by the city Monday afternoon. Gaston will fill the job of assistant city manager, a position vacant for over a year after Charles Dane resigned. Jordan will be the city’s finance director, a position filled temporarily by a member of the Robert Bobb Group brought in last year to reboot Hopewell’s financial structure.

The third person announced is Alan Harrison as Hopewell’s director of water renewal.

Their appointments now mean that Hopewell government’s leadership team is complete for the first time in quite a while.

Gaston and Jordan may be familiar faces to Petersburg residents. Gaston was a budget analyst and economic development projects manager in Petersburg from February 2018 until June 2019. For the past three years, he was town administrator in Brentwood, Maryland.

Gaston will assume his Hopewell duties July 10.

Jordan spent three years as Petersburg’s chief financial officer before leaving last July for the same position in Dumfries, a town located in Prince William County. She went there to join the staff led by Town Manager Tangela Innis, previously Petersburg’s deputy city manager.

Jordan’s first day in Hopewell will be Aug. 5. She is in the interim role filled by Russ Branson when the Bobb Group was tasked with restructuring Hopewell’s fiscal system after years of issues with operational management.

Harrison, whose first day in Hopewell was Monday, is the former water and sewer utilities director of Greene County. His 25 years of experience includes stints as deputy utilities director in Richmond, and senior positions in New Kent and Wise counties.

That position was formerly held by Jerry Byerly, who served temporarily as acting city manager when March Altman left for Petersburg. Byerly eventually joined Altman as Petersburg’s public works director.

Gaston, Jordan and Harrison will be formally introduced at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

