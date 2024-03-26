Newest Honda CR-V is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell
If you want one of the most popular SUVs on the road, but with alternative power, there is a hybrid version of the Honda CR-V to help conserve fuel and offer a lower overall carbon footprint.
Just like battery-electric cars 20 years ago, hydrogen fuel cell cars suffer from the old chicken and the egg problem. Nobody wants to buy a fuel cell vehicle until the supporting infrastructure is in place, but it's tough to invest in infrastructure when nobody owns a fuel cell vehicle. Honda says it's playing the long game with a lofty goal in mind.
Honda released a hydrogen-electric CR-V called e:FCEV. The crossover is a regular-production model that offers up to 270 miles of range.
