Newcomerstown officials look to build new public safety facility to house fire and police

NEWCOMERSTOWN − The Newcomerstown Village Planning Commission, along with village officials and first responders are working with an architect on a new public safety facility to house the fire and police department.

“Both the fire station (built in 1910) and police station (built in 1947) have serious water issues that include water leaking through the walls, windows, and roof. Although the police station is not nearly as severe as the fire station, it will only continue to cost the village large expenses in the future," said councilmember David Shepherd who also serves on the planning commission.

"Building a new police and fire station will give the village a facility that fits the needs and the way we operate with flexibility for the future. Including these two entities under one roof should be more efficient and reduce overall building costs. Many of the spaces needed for each department could be shared between the two under one roof and reduce costs for the community. Another benefit is improved communication between both departments as well,” he added.

Officials will apply for grants to cover the cost and have discovered there are more grants available for the combined safety facility than individual grants for separate facilities.

"There is no specific timeline for completion. The building will be located on South Bridge Street adjacent to the railroad tracks and back up to the existing Street Department property. The group has been looking into what other municipalities and departments have done or would like to have done differently. We have talked with Fire Chief Jeff Parks about visiting with Coshocton (Three Rivers), Plaine Township, Old Washington, Warwick Townsip and New Philadelphia,” Shepherd said.

Newcomerstown Fire Department Chief Jeff Parks believes the "three most important advantages with building a new public safety facility are the ability to have a more energy efficient building that in the long run saves the village money, gives safety forces the ability to better serve the village and a facility that is safe for our fire personnel to work and train at.”

Updates on the project are will be given at the council meetings held on the first and third Mondays of the month at the Municipal building.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New safety facility for Newcomerstown in preliminary planning stage