Newcomerstown News: Ian Morrow selected as outstanding high school teacher of the year

Newcomerstown High School Principal Grant Fauver recently described Ian Morrow as a respected teacher and coach, and tremendous asset to Newcomerstown schools, regarding Morrow's recognition.

Morrow was recently honored as the Newcomerstown district’s Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year by Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools at Ohio University Zanesville.

"I work in a school district that, while small, is filled with amazing educators at every level, and I'm just happy to be recognized as one of them," Morrow said. "I hope that we can continue to highlight the teachers in our school district and the great things that they're doing both in and outside of the classroom. Thank you for the love and support, I really value and appreciate it."

Ian Morrow

Morrow is an alum of NHS, where he teaches science, and a lifetime resident of the village. He graduated from the Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in chemistry.

"Mr. Morrow is most deserving of this recognition. Not only is Ian an outstanding teacher in the classroom, but he is also an outstanding coach, colleague, and person. Mr. Morrow forms professional relationships with kids, and if there is an event going on somewhere in our building or community, chances are you will find him there."

Now newsletter

Newcomerstown Now will produce a quarterly newsletter to showcase upcoming events and projects. To sign up, visit the Newcomerstown Now Facebook Page or website at https://newcomerstownnow.com. You may also call the Municipal Building at 740-498-6313.

Community egg hunt

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Port Washington will hold a community Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Belden Park. There will be games, prizes and the Easter Bunny will make an appearance. The rain date will be Sunday, March 17.

Easter craft

An Easter craft is planned for the March make-n-take event at the Newcomerstown Public Library. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, March 19, and 1 to p.m. March 20. Registration opens on Tuesday. For more information call 740-498-8228.

To submit items for Newcomerstown News, email kkwilkin61@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Morrow is Newcomerstown's outstanding high school teacher of the year