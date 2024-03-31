Newcomerstown News: Churches provide children and adults with an Easter Experience

Julie Bryant is a member of the Nazarene Church and committee member of The Easter Experience 2024 was held March 23, and was hosted by Newcomerstown Church of the Nazarene, Newcomerstown Christ Methodist Church, Newcomerstown Light in The Valley Ministries, and Newcomerstown Victory Assembly of God.

But it was more than an egg hunt, according to Julie Bryant who helped organize the event and is a member of the the Nazarene Church.

"It was a gathering of families united in love and community. Many think this is just an event for small children, but in reality, there truly is something for everyone. Parents, grandparents, and children alike cherished the opportunity to connect with one another, sharing in the true reason we celebrate Easter − Jesus. Many were able to experience Easter in a new way, through an immersive reenactment of the moments leading up to and after Jesus’ death, Bryant said.

Children race to collect Easter eggs during the Easter Experience 2024. The event, organized by area churches, included prizes donated by the community.

Behind the scenes, a team of dedicated volunteers made up of church families worked tirelessly.

"We were blessed by our community to be able to give away 40 Easter baskets and two family season zoo prizes, all of which were donated by various local businesses, churches, and members of our community. Let alone, the 15,000 eggs that were stuffed," Bryant added.

In addition, attendees could visit one of the food vendors, which included Lucy's Tacos and Mexican Food, Munchies for Missions Hot Dog Stand, Shaw’s Smokin’ BBQ, and So Nuts 4 Donuts.

The committee leading and executing this event also included Falesha Lomax, Pastor Ed Rexroad, Alyson Zufelt, Lori Stevens, and Pastor Jimmy and Lori Lewis.

