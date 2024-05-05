Newcomer to city politics leads in mayor’s race in North Richland Hills

Former Birdville school trustee Jack McCarty has taken a big lead for mayor of North Richland Hills, according to unofficial results.

McCarty, 61, a retired CPA, garnered 63.13% while Tito Rodriguez received 36.87% with 27 of 180 vote centers reporting.

Rodriguez was endorsed by Oscar Trevino, who was mayor for 22 years, and announced in January that he would not seek reelection.

Rodriguez did not return a text message and voicemail on Saturday night.

McCarty said in an interview that he was surprised and overwhelmed by the wide margin in his first time bid for mayor.

“We worked very very hard,” McCarty said.

McCarty said he spent hours walking and riding his bike to meet people and knock on doors. He described spending 45 minutes at times with some residents who simply wanted to talk.

“I was born and raised in this area. I was educated in this area. People I knew from high school and elementary school who never vote said they came out to vote for me,” McCarty said.

McCarty said listening to people is key, and that he wants to have town halls throughout the city, “not behind the guise of the council chamber.”

McCarty ran on a platform of bringing a fresh voice to city hall, saying that people were not getting their voices heard and that it was time for a change. He listed his top three issues as rising debt, overcrowding and a need for civility at city hall.

McCarty stated in his voters guide questionnaire for the Star-Telegram that his civic involvement includes serving for 10 years on the Birdville school board, establishing a nonprofit for Future Farmers of America students and teaching Sunday school for 30 years.

Rodriguez, 69, who has served on the council since 2011, told the Star-Telegram editorial board that he is always available to listen to residents and that people are always welcome to speak during council meetings.

Rodriguez listed his top priorities as public safety, street maintenance and revitalizing older areas of the city.

Rodriguez spent over 20 years as a special investigator in the Attorney General’s child support enforcement division. He retired from the state of Texas in 2014.

Rodriguez is currently president of the Texas Municipal League, vice chair of the Trinity Metro board and and a member of the Regional Transportation Council.

Trevino was elected to the City Council in 1999 and as mayor in 2002. He was re-elected 10 times. During that time, the city grew from 55,000 to 70,663 residents.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Trevino said he was proud of investments that include a new library, recreation center, senior center, animal shelter, police station, fire stations and city hall.

The new city hall is the centerpiece of City Point, a mixed use development on the site of the old North Hills Mall along Boulevard 26 near Northeast Loop 820. Homes and apartments surround the municipal complex, and restaurants and shops are on the way.

During Trevino’s tenure the city embraced the TEXRail line between Fort Worth and DFW Airport, and the development around the Iron Horse and Smithfield stations in the city.

Trevino is the second-longest serving mayor in Tarrant County. Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate was first elected in 1973.