Newcomb man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A Newcomb man faces up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty this week in federal court to involuntary manslaughter in connection with a 2021 incident in which a man was stabbed to death.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, 31-year-old Leighton Spencer, a member of the Navajo Nation, entered a guilty plea on March 4 to the charge. Court documents state that on June 2, 2021, Spencer and another man were drinking at Spencer’s residence in Newcomb when the man got into an argument with his girlfriend. Spencer and the man then got into an argument of their own, at which point the man pulled out a knife and stabbed Spencer in the forearm several times.

More: Running for public office in San Juan County? File for the June primary by March 12

The court documents state that Spencer reacted by taking the knife from the man and stabbing him in the neck, a wound that damaged a vein and artery, causing the man to bleed to death.

A date for Spencer’s sentencing has not been set, and he remains free on conditions of release until that hearing. Spencer faces three years of probation upon his release from prison.

The Farmington resident agency of the Albuquerque’s FBI field office investigated the case, along with the Navajo Police Department and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Leighton Spencer, of Newcomb, pleads guilty to fatally stabbing man