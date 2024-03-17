Newcastle miles off being No 1 – and gap is not getting any smaller

When Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan gave a rare interview to a documentary crew as a part of a PR-driven Amazon series last summer, he declared that he wanted to turn his new business into the “number one” club in Europe.

Not just England, but on the continent too. The biggest and best club in the world, a silverware-winning machine, regularly competing for the game’s biggest honours at home and abroad.

In other words, a club as successful and as powerful as the Manchester City one that knocked them out of the FA Cup, brushing them aside with efficient, ruthless ease. Newcastle are miles behind Manchester City – as well as Liverpool and Arsenal – on the pitch, but they are also floundering off it too.

Talk of Newcastle being the best in the world looks like fantasy at the moment. Knocked out of the Champions League, out of both domestic cup competitions in the quarter-finals and sitting 10th in the Premier League.

Core of squad same that Bruce had

Some will look to blame the manager Eddie Howe for that and he will take his share of the burden. Managers always do but he can only work with what he has and injuries have exposed the limitations of a squad that, at its core, is full of the same players who battled against relegation under his predecessor Steve Bruce.

Newcastle got their recruitment wrong in the summer – star signing Sandro Tonali was banned for 10 months in October for breaching gambling rules during his time at AC Milan and the other new arrival supposed to improve the first team, Harvey Barnes, has barely kicked a ball because of injury.

In January, Newcastle desperately needed to strengthen their squad, but profit and sustainability rules (PSR) meant they had to sell to buy – and they could not find anyone willing to take a player they were willing to lose. The inaction in recruitment, caused by PSR restraints, has paralysed their planned progress on the pitch and Howe has already warned it will be a similar story in the summer.

Newcastle probably have to sell one of their star players to fund further additions and losing your best talent does not inspire confidence the team is guaranteed to improve at the end of what looks like a pivotal summer window.

Defeat by Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday effectively ended Newcastle's season - Reuters/Chris Radburn

As a result, it is behind the scenes where the real shortcomings are being exposed. Despite a lot of talk, there are still no firm plans in place to expand St James’ Park and modernise their home stadium. The results of a feasibility study are eagerly awaited and the plan is to rebuild St James’ Park but talk is cheap and easy. Doing it will be expensive and difficult.

There was also talk of a new training ground when the new owners arrived in October 2021, but this has all gone very quiet. Nothing seems to be happening on that front either as a new site has still not been identified, let alone plans drawn up. Newcastle spent around £10 million to improve their existing training base but it still falls well short of the standards of other Premier League facilities.

And where are the new sponsorship deals? Where are the commercial partnerships with companies in Saudi Arabia and further afield? Newcastle are understood to be well short of where they thought they would be in this area of the club’s growth.

A new sponsorship deal is due to be announced before the end of the season but all the commercial team currently have to show for their efforts is a new kit deal with Adidas and a new shirt sponsor with the Saudi Events company Sela. They were agreed months ago. They need to do far better than this.

Newcastle increased their revenue for 2023 from £180 million the previous year to £250.3 million. That is around £200 million less than Tottenham, who are the poorest relations of the so-called ‘Big Six’. Manchester City’s revenue is more than £700 million and that disparity in playing resources was plain to see at the Etihad on Saturday night.

PIF’s wealth is utterly irrelevant because of PSR

Football is won by players but teams are built and financed in the boardroom. Newcastle do not have the financial muscle to do this properly. They cannot pay the same fees or wages the elite clubs can and that is a huge handicap.

Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund (PIF) are football’s richest owners, but their wealth is utterly irrelevant because of PSR. That needs to be stressed. Newcastle simply cannot rely on money from Saudi Arabia to speed up their progress. The rules have been purposely changed to stop that happening. They need to generate far more of it themselves and are, so far, failing to do so.

Newcastle have closed the gap with the top clubs since the takeover, but the progress is stalling. Indeed, to even talk about a gap being shortened only works if you look at it through the prism of the fact PIF bought a club that had battled against relegation for years and had spent a season in the Championship in the decade before they got the keys to St James’ Park.

The gap between Newcastle and the ‘Big Six’ remains a chasm.

Do not let last season’s top-four finish fool you. It created a false impression of where the club was in its development. This season has brought things into a sharper, clearer focus and it does not make easy viewing.

Slap of reality has hurt

It will be three years since the takeover in October this year. Everyone has been energised by the new owners and all the talk of ambition and eventually winning things. It has been exciting and fun, so the slap of reality this season has hurt.

Newcastle are well short of where they claim they want to be and it is not just the manager and the players whose efforts need to be talked about, analysed and critiqued.

This was always a long-term project. People have to understand that and the vast majority on Tyneside do, but there seems little chance of Newcastle being able to regularly compete for the top four, let alone silverware at the moment.

Patience is needed, of course, but Newcastle will not grow unless they bring more money in. They will not be a truly elite football operation until they have a world-class training facility and they will not be one of the go-to destinations in Europe until they have one of the continent’s biggest and best stadiums.

At the moment, they do not even have a sporting director. The man brought in to oversee the project on a day-to-day basis, Dan Ashworth, is on gardening leave as he has left to join the far wealthier Manchester United and look after their rebuilding job instead. It sums up where Newcastle really are.

The club’s chairman will be asking questions of more than just Howe when he conducts his departmental progress reports before the end of the season.

