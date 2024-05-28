Newburgh, Wappingers students compete at Scripps National Spelling Bee: What to know

The 96th Scripps National Spelling Bee began Tuesday with its preliminary round at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

The mid-Hudson Valley's local contestants, Eli McNair, speller 142, and Noah Kaplan, speller 143, were poised to take the national stage as they traveled from New York to National Harbor, Maryland over the holiday weekend.

In the days leading up to the big event, we spoke with Eli and Noah about how they were feeling, the successes that have put them here and, when they're not on stage spelling in front of hundreds of people, what they like to do for fun.

Meet the spellers representing Dutchess and Orange counties in this year's Bee.

Who is Eli McNair, Speller 142

Eli McNair, 13, is an eighth grader from South Middle School in Newburgh, competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this year.

Eli McNair is 13 and an eighth grader from South Middle School in Newburgh. He is speller number 142 in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee, but if you asked him just a few months ago, Eli had no idea his life would have taken a spontaneous turn like this.

In January, Eli discovered he had a spelling bee to participate in, which he believed to only be for one of his classes. After a tie-breaking round, he won, and moved forward to the regional competition against 25 peers from districts including Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Minisink Valley, Monroe-Woodbury, Port Jervis, Valley Central, Warwick Valley and Washingtonville.

Eli won at the regional level on March 21, but even then he was surprised when the people around him, including those from sponsor Orange-Ulster BOCES, told him he'd earned a spot competing at the national level.

"Going into nationals, I'm feeling really confident and also excited to even be there," he said in a phone interview Thursday before making the trip to National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C., over the holiday weekend.

Eli said he was looking forward to exploring a new place during the trip.

In his free time, Eli enjoys playing video games with his friends, particularly Fortnite and Overwatch. He also aspires to be an anesthesiologist when he grows up, and some of his favorite TV shows encouraged his interest.

"I think what made me want to be an anesthesiologist are 'The Good Doctor' and 'Grey's Anatomy'," he said.

Eli is being sponsored by Orange-Ulster BOCES for the competition and since he won the regional competition to earn a spot on the national stage, Eli's mother, Shakirah Renée Jemerson said, his room and board are covered for the spelling bee. Transportation, food and all other expenses associated with the trip, though, are up to his family to cover. In the weeks leading up to the big event, a GoFundMe page created to help defray the costs raised $3,850 for Eli.

"We're extremely excited, surprised and thankful that with trying new things and stepping out there, he was able to win [regionals]," Jemerson said. "Either way, we got a winner on our hands."

Who is Noah Kaplan, Speller 143

Noah Kaplan, 12, is a seventh grader from Van Wyck Junior High School in Wappingers Falls, competing for the second time in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This year's event is the second time he has competed at the national level.

Noah, who underwent oral surgery days before leaving for the competition, said Friday he was still feeling nervous about competing, but he had a specific goal this year.

"I want to get past the round I got out on last year, hopefully get to the quarterfinals," he said. "I'd be overjoyed if I got there."

In the 2023 competition, Noah misspelled "sonography." This year he planned a few simple techniques to help him get through the big moment, including taking a deep breath on stage and trying to use his allotted time wisely.

Noah's regional competition was conducted virtually on March 30 while he was on a cruise with his family over spring break. He'd felt nervous the entire trip leading up to the contest. Coming away with the win, and another shot at the national competition, gave him a chance to relax for the rest of his trip.

In his free time, Noah enjoys bowling with his dad, going to tennis lessons every Saturday, playing the cello and sometimes the piano, building with Lego, watching movies and eating hamburgers.

Noah enjoyed the entire program Scripps prepared for the contestants last year, with activities including an ice breaker scavenger hunt throughout the hotel where they were staying, a Lego-building activity to socialize, as well as a dinner at the end of it all to celebrate the winner and see the other contestants one more time.

This summer, he's looking forward to going to music camp for the cello, an outdoors camp with pools and sports he's been attending for the past seven years, a tennis camp, and ending the summer off with another cruise with his family.

When he grows up, Noah says he wants to go into the medical field and perform surgeries. "Since I was in fourth grade, I really wanted to become a neurosurgeon," he said.

