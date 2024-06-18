Newburgh shooting leaves victim with non-life-threatening injuries

CITY OF NEWBURGH - City police are continuing to look for the suspect in a shooting that happened on Wednesday last week.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of First Street after the city's Shotspotter system alerted them that multiple rounds had been discharged in that area around 9 p.m.

The responding officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to nearby Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.

Police said the victim is currently in stable condition with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not disclose any other information about the victim.

A suspect has not been identified.

The Orange County District Attorney's office assisted the city police detective division with the investigation of the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 845-569-7509. All calls will remain confidential.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Newburgh police looking for suspect in Wednesday shooting