Newburgh, Saugerties school budgets defeated, all others in region pass. What happens next

Voters in the Newburgh and Saugerties school districts defeated proposed budgets for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday.

All other proposed school budgets in the region passed.

See full preliminary results at the bottom of this story.

Newburgh voters rejected a proposed $360.4 million budget by 118 votes, with 1,106 residents voting no and 988 voting yes. The previous year's budget was $335.4 million.

Those same voters did approve a $6.1 million budget for the Newburgh Free Library, up from $5.9 million in the current fiscal year, by a vote of 1,183 yes and 892 no.

Saugerties' proposed $77.75 million budget for 2024-25, up from the current fiscal year's $71.19 million, actually received more yes votes than no votes — 934 residents voted yes and 679 voted no.

But the budget required a 60% approval level because the proposal attempted to override the state-mandated property tax levy cap. They fell 34 votes short. The budget called for a 4.91% increase in the tax levy, while the cap would have required the district to hold the line at 3.62%.

What happens when a school budget is not approved

It was unclear on Wednesday what the next step would be in either district.

When a school budget is defeated, the school board can submit a revised proposal to voters. That usually involves making reductions in the amount of spending and the tax levy, although sometimes district officials have even resubmitted the original budget if the margin of defeat was close and they thought they could sell it to voters the second time around.

However, if the second proposal is defeated, the district must adopt what is known as a contingency budget. That requires a zero percent increase in the tax levy and reductions in spending for non-mandated programs, among other things.

A spokesperson for the Newburgh school district on Wednesday referred questions about the next steps in the budget process to Matthew McCoy, the district clerk, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

However, a booklet the district sent to voters before the election outlined what a contingency budget would look like. The proposed tax levy of $115.08 million for 2024-25 would be cut back to the $110.86 million levy that funded the 2023-24 budget.

The bottom line in a Newburgh contingency budget would be $356.2 million, about $4 million less than the original proposal for 2024-25.

As for Saugerties, in a statement posted on its website, the district said, "The district will be reviewing exit poll results and making decisions on how to move forward in the coming days."

Here's a roundup of preliminary voting results for school districts across the mid-Hudson Valley:

Arlington: Budget PASSED with 1971-774 votes

Beacon: Budget PASSED with 720-244 votes

Chester: Budget PASSED with 334-108 votes

Cornwall: Budget PASSED with 1319-485 votes

Dover Union: Budget PASSED with 251-69 votes

Ellenville: Budget PASSED with 379-146

Florida: Budget PASSED with 341-135 votes

Greenwood Lake: Budget PASSED with 174-30 votes

Highland: Budget PASSED with 511-196 votes

Hyde Park: Budget PASSED with 936-624 votes

Kingston: Budget PASSED with 1201-523 votes

Kiryas Joel: Budget PASSED with 44-0 votes

Middletown: Budget PASSED with 525-206 votes

Millbrook: Budget PASSED with 386-274 votes

Minisink Valley: Budget PASSED with 1500-1074 votes

Monroe-Woodbury: Budget PASSED with 1035-373 votes

Newburgh: Budget FAILED with 988-1106 votes

New Paltz: Budget PASSED 867-193 votes

Onteora: Budget PASSED with 973-287 votes

Pawling: Budget PASSED with 584-326 votes

Pine Bush: Budget PASSED with 871-418 votes

Pine Plains: Budget PASSED with 285-106 votes

Port Jervis: Budget PASSED with 566-125 votes

Poughkeepsie: Budget PASSED 314-120 votes

Red Hook: Budget PASSED with 1452-492 votes

Rhinebeck: Budget PASSED with 355-99 votes

Rondout: Budget PASSED with 753-334 votes

Saugerties: Budget FAILED with 934-679 votes (60% approval required)

Spackenkill: Budget PASSED with 253-60 votes

Taconic Hills: Budget PASSED with 278-87 votes

Tuxedo: Budget PASSED with 473-237 votes

Valley Central: Budget PASSED with 662-272 votes

Wappingers: Budget PASSED with 1984-788 votes

Warwick Valley: Budget PASSED with 961-361 votes

Washingtonville: Budget PASSED with 1492-422 votes

Webutuck: Budget PASSED with 155-54 votes

