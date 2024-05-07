Newburgh man sentenced to 7 years for first-degree rape

GOSHEN - A Newburgh man was sentenced Monday to seven years in state prison after previously pleading guilty to first-degree rape, a felony.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Obed Arellano-Mendez, 37, of Newburgh, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. He also will be registered as a sex offender.

According to Hoovler, Arellano-Mendez previously admitted in court that on or about Oct. 29, 2023, he engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless, at a location in the city of Newburgh.

Inmate slain: 63-year-old faces murder charge in 2021 Otisville federal prison death

"The heinous act of sexual assault against a helpless victim is a stark reminder of the pervasive threat of sexual violence in our society," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "We stand in solidarity with the survivor and vow to pursue justice with unwavering determination."

The name of Arellano-Mendez's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Newburgh man sentenced for rape of 'helpless' victim