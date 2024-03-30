Newburgh man indicted for gang-related crimes including attempted murder

GOSHEN - A Newburgh man has been indicted for numerous felonies connnected to gang-related violence in the city, including attempted murder.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced Friday that Jesus Bravo, 25, of Newburgh, was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with 13 felonies, including multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Bravo was sent to the Orange County jail in lieu of $300,000 cash bail, $1 million fully secured bond or $1.5 million partially secured bond, pending an April 4 conference in Orange County Court.

According to Hoovler, the indictment of Bravo was a result of a long-term investigation into gang-related violence in and around the City of Newburgh. The investigation was conducted by the Non-Fatal Shooting Taskforce, which includes members of the City of Newburgh Police Department, investigators and attorneys from Hoovler's office and analysts from the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, on Sept. 21, 2023 Bravo and an unidentified co-defendant allegedly approached a man in the city of Newburgh and asked if he was in a known gang. The co-defendant pulled out a knife, which Bravo encouraged him to use. The co-defendant then allegedly stabbed the man in the arms, face and torso, while Bravo allegedly punched and kicked the victim.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2023, Bravo approached a man in the city of Newburgh and put what appeared to be a firearm in his face. Bravo then approached the driver of a vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver and ordered him to leave. Bravo then fled the area.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. that night, Bravo and an unidentified co-defendant followed two men at a location in the city of Newburgh. Bravo allegedly then fired the gun at one of the men, who ran away. Bravo and the co-defendant then approached the other man, and Bravo allegedly pistol-whipped him while the co-defendant kicked him.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation alert that shots had been fired at an unidentified location in the city of Newburgh. When officers arrived, they found an SUV with eight bullet holes in it, but no people were present at the scene.

Hoovler said surveillance video showed that Bravo fired a gun at the SUV after the unidentified co-defendant handed it to him. Police later learned that a victim went to an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the back.

"Today we announce an important step in our ongoing efforts to secure our streets from the proliferation of gun and gang violence," Hoovler said in a statement. "These offenders must be identified, investigated and held accountable for their despicable actions."

Bravo's attorney, Paul Nicholas Weber Jr., declined to make a comment on his client's behalf.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Indictment of Newburgh man tied to gang-related violence