Newburgh man found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon

GOSHEN - A man who allegedly fired a gun at multiple people in the city of Newburgh last year was found guilty of weapon possession on Monday.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said a jury convicted Frank Baltimore, 36, of Newburgh, of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Hoovler said it was alleged during the trial that Baltimore made threats to people in the area of DuBois Street in the city of Newburgh at approximately 1 a.m. on July 11, 2023.

Baltimore then alllegedly discharged a loaded 9-millimeter handgun at those people five times. However, the rounds struck a vehicle in the area, and the people were unharmed.

Homicide investigation: City of Kingston police say elderly woman was killed on Sunday

Surveillance video of the incident, as well as the collection of other physical evidence, led city of Newburgh police to identify Baltimore as the shooter.

Baltimore later told police that the individual in the video was him, but he claimed that the gun he used was a BB gun.

"We will not cease our pursuit of dangerous guns in the hands of dangerous criminals," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "This hard-fought conviction underscores our commitment to ensuring the safety of our communities by identifying and holding accountable those who illegally possess and use firearms.

United courts: Middletown awarded $3M for courthouse renovations, with goal to move courts under one roof

Baltimore's attorney, Peter W. Green, had no comment.

Baltimore was returned to the Orange County jail, where he is being held without bail, following the jury verdict.

Baltimore faces up to 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 3.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Newburgh July 2023 shooting trial reaches verdict: What to know