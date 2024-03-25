Newark woman who had been on life support after severe beating dies, more charges likely

A 21-year-old woman who Newark police said was severely beaten by her boyfriend has died.

Tala Smith's family confirmed she was taken off life support and her organs donated on Friday.

Smith had been in the hospital since March 17, when Newark police said she had been found in the backseat of a car outside the Eddy Street home of her boyfriend's father.

Andrew M. Hoskinson, 23, is currently being held in the Licking County Justice Center on a $1.5 million bond. Hoskinson is charged with attempted murder, according to court records, but additional charges are likely to be filed.

According to the court documents, Hoskinson told detectives he and Smith, with whom he had been in a relationship for several years, had gotten into an argument earlier in the day on March 17. After driving to the Manning Street bridge, Hoskinson told police Smith attempted to run after him, falling and hitting her head.

However, doctors documented a number of injuries, including severe bruising on Smith's back, that were inconsistent with Hoskinson's version of events, according to the court documents.

Hoskinson later admitted during further questioning that he "most likely strangled" Smith during an argument before the couple had driven to the bridge, court records said.

Smith had been taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and then flown to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where she died Friday evening.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Franklin County Coroner's office.

An online fundraiser for Smith's family has raised more than $5,700 as of Monday morning. Smith's family said she was able to save four lives through organ donation.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Newark woman who had been on life support after severe beating dies