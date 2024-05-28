Newark teen reported missing on Memorial Day by family members

(BCN) — Newark Police asked for the public’s help finding a teenager who was reported missing by his family on Monday. Dungaor Look, 14, is Asian American, five-foot-eight, and weighs about 130 pounds.

Dungaor Look, 14, was reported missing in Newark, Calif. on May 27, 2024. Look is five-foot-eight, about 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue gym shorts, gray socks and blue running shoes. (Newark Police Department via Bay City News)

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue gym shorts, gray socks and blue running shoes, police said in an advisory at 5:33 p.m. Anyone with information about Look is asked to call 911 or call the Newark Police Department at (510) 578-4237.

