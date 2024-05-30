Newark will spend $2 million to pave 11 miles of streets, alleys this summer. Here's where

NEWARK − The city of Newark will spend $2 million to pave 9.7 miles of streets and 1.2 miles of alleys this year. The project should be completed by the fall.

The city spent $1.6 million last year to pave more than 8 miles of Newark streets. The paving list includes 47 streets this year, after 35 were resurfaced in 2023.

In January 2023, City Council member Michael Houser, R-1st Ward, introduced legislation to earmark $100,000 annually for paving alleys, which he said were in poor condition. Some council members opposed the earmark, but council ultimately approved it.

What streets are the city of Newark paving in 2024?

Following are the Newark streets to be resurfaced this year. The alleys to be paved are shown on the city's website.

11th Street: Ohio 79 North ramp to Granville Street.

North 24th Street: West Main Street to Camp Alley.

North 30th Street: West Church Street to Shaw Drive, north end.

Alcorn Drive: Jones Avenue to north end.

Blueberry Court: Alcon Drive to end.

North Buena Vista Street: Manning Street to Cedar Run Road.

South Buena Vista Street: East Main Street to south end.

South Cedar Street: East Main Street to Washington Street.

Cherry Bend Drive : Reddington Road to 262 Cherry Bend Drive.

Cherry Bottom Drive: Cherry Bend Drive to 1977 Cherry Bottom Drive.

Cherry Grove Drive: Cherry Bottom Drive to Cherry Bend Drive.

Dogwood Drive: Sunset Drive to Buena Vista Street.

Ecology Row: East Main Street to WWTP truck scale.

Fairlawn Avenue: North 30th Street to North 26th Street.

Forry Street: Wehrle Avenue to Union Street.

South Fulton Avenue: West Main Street to Maholm Street.

Garfield Avenue : 934 Garfield Ave. to Alcon Drive.

Grant Street: Bridge over Ohio 79 to South Williams Street.

Grove Street: S. Hazelwood Avenue to east end.

South Hazelwood Avenue : East Main Street to Wesley Avenue.

James Street: Grant Street to north end.

Jamies Court: Alcon Drive to south end.

Jeremy Court: Jones Avenue to north end cul-de-sac.

Jones Avenue: 926 Jones Ave. to east end cul-de-sac.

King Avenue: Jefferson Road to Catalina Drive.

Larkspur Drive: Skyline Drive to Cedar Run Road.

Lawnview Avenue: North 30th Street to North 26th Street

LC Sheriff Drive at jail : S. Buena Vista Street to west end.

Maholm Street: West Main Street to South Pine Street.

New Haven Avenue: North Cedar Street to corporation line.

Park Trails Court: Park Trails Drive to end of cul-de-sac.

Park Trails Drive: River Road to Highbanks Valley Drive.

South Pine Street: Pound Street to railroad tracks.

Pound Street: West Main Street to south end.

Price Road: 40 Price Road to Turner Road.

Ravine Bluff Drive: River Road to Park Trails Drive.

Skyline Drive: Buena Vista Street to Sunset Drive.

Sunset Drive: Skyline Drive to Dogwood Drive.

Timber Hearth Court: Timberland View Drive to end of cul-de-sac.

Timberland View Drive: Park Trails Drive to 291 Timberland View Drive.

Trail Court: Park Trails Drive to end of cul-de-sac.

Troy Court: Jones Avenue to north end cul-de-sac.

Union Street: West Main Street to railroad tracks.

Wehrle Avenue: Union Street to Raccoon Drive.

Wesley Avenue: West end to east end.

Woodlawn Avenue: North 30th Street to North 26th Street.

Woods Walk: Skyline Drive-Dogwood Drive to west end.

