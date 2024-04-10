Newark will soon have a curfew for kids under 18. Here's what we know

A curfew will soon be in place in Newark for juveniles under the age of 18. The Juvenile Safety Initiative will go into effect on Friday, according to an announcement from Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.

The goal of the initiative is to "reduce the opportunity for children to become crime victims or to become unwittingly engaged in criminal activities," according to the statement.

Starting Friday, unaccompanied minors who are more than 100 yards from their home between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. the following day will be given a verbal warning and escorted home where they will be released to their parent or guardian.

If the individual has a second infraction within six months, they will be taken to the Newark Police Youth Strategies Section at 43 Dickerson St. where their parent or guardian can pick them up. In addition, the juvenile will be referred to an on-call staff member of the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery to assess their needs for resources and/or services.

Repeat violations could result in the juvenile's parent or guardian being referred to the New Jersey Department of Children and Families Office of child Protection and Permanency.

No child will be arrested for a curfew violation.

"This initiative has been established to safeguard juveniles by ensuring that they remain under the supervision of a parent or guardian at night," states the announcement. "While parents have the primary responsibility to provide for the safety and welfare of their children, the Newark Police Division is committed to preserving the safety of children and preventing juvenile crime and victimization."

This isn't the first time that the city of Newark has implemented a curfew. In past years the city has had an annual summer curfew in place with similar rules that kids under 18 could not be out unaccompanied between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. during the summer months.

Just like past curfews, this new one is proving to be controversial with many people taking to social media to share their opinions, some in support of the curfew and others saying that "it's getting ridiculous."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Newark NJ curfew for kids under 18 starts April 12. What it does