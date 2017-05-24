Newark, N.J. airport closed after United Airlines engine fire

United Airlines Flight 1579 sits on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport after flames were reported coming from an engine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 23, 2017. Courtesy Oliver Roup/Twitter/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was shut down and 131 people evacuated from a United Airlines flight on Tuesday evening after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.

United Airlines Flight 1579, a Boeing 757, was on a taxiway bound for San Francisco at about 9 p.m. eastern time when the flames were seen coming from the right-side engine, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a written statement.

A spokesman for United, Jonathan Guerin, said that the aircraft was notified of the apparent fire by the tower and that one person suffered an ankle injury while evacuating.

Guerin said the plane had been carrying 124 passengers and seven crew members. He said that passengers had been transported back to the terminal and would be accommodated on later flights to San Francisco.

The airport, one of three serving the New York City area, said in a series of tweets that there were no injuries reported but that the facility would be closed for safety reasons and advised passengers to expect delays.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident.

Flight tracking website Flightaware.com issued an alert that all inbound flights were being held at Newark until at least 11 p.m eastern and advised passengers of 90 minute delays due to taxiway congestion.







(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jacqueline Wong)